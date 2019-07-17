Police investigate serious Scituate crash

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Scituate are investigating a serious crash that happened on Route 6 just after midnight Wednesday.

Police told Eyewitness News a car heading east on Route 6 lost control, swerved into the west lane and struck a utility pole.

Two people were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Scituate and Glocester police and other emergency crews responded to the crash.

National Grid also responded to the scene to fix the damaged utility pole.

No further information was released.

Eyewitness News will continue to bring you updates as soon as they come into our newsroom.