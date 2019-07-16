Police investigate robbery at Johnston gas station

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) —- Police in Johnston are investigating a robbery at a gas station late Monday night.

Police responded to the Mobil Gas Station at 1897 Plainfield Pike around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

A few hours later, a vehicle was towed away from the Shell Gas Station on Union Avenue in Providence. Cranston and Johnston police cruisers were also spotted at that scene.

Providence Police have confirmed to Eyewitness News an arrest has been made but said Johnston is handling the investigation.

