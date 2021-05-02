Police identify suspect, victim in deadly stabbing

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — North Providence Police have identified the victim and suspect involved in a deadly stabbing that happened Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the Cumberland Farms on Smith Street around 4 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found the victim, identified as Brian Cervini, 60, inside the building, suffering from stab wounds.

Cervini was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died.

Police were told that the suspect had left the store, but was being followed by several witnesses. Those witnesses were able to direct police to him.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as Christopher Carbajal, 27, after a brief struggle. Officers did use their taser on Carbajal to subdue him.

Investigators were able to find the knife that they believe was used inside the Cumberland Farms.

Carbajal is charged with murder, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He is being held without bail at the ACI and is expected to appear in Kent County District Court on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.

