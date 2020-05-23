Police identify man they say stole $10K+ worth of glasses

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified the suspect they say stole more than $10,000 worth of glasses from a Johnston store.

Police say that William McNally, 19, entered OPTX Rhode Island last week and took several pairs of eyeglasses.

McNally was seen leaving the store in a newer model, silver GMC Terrain with unknown plates.

Johnston police now have an active felony arrest warrant out for his arrest.

Anyone with information on where McNally may be is asked to call the Johnston Police Department.