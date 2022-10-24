GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have released the name of the Glocester woman who died following a crash on Oct. 14.

Maria Silva, 66, succumbed to her injuries after being taken to the hospital, police said.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Putnam Pike and involved a dump truck and two small SUVs.

Police said three juvenile passengers from Silva’s SUV were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The two other drivers and a passenger from the second SUV were evaluated at the scene but not taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.