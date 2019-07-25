Police ID victim of fatal Johnston crash

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnston police have identified the victim of a deadly crash between a dirt bike and Jeep on a busy intersection Wednesday afternoon.

Johnston Deputy Chief of Police Joseph Razza identified Michael Viscolosi, 25, of East Providence as the victim who died after being pinned underneath a Jeep at the intersection on Allendale Avenue and George Waterman Road around 4 p.m.

Police said Nicholas Cambio, 24, of North Providence was also riding the dirt bike at the time of the crash. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and is listed in critical condition. They are still trying to determine who was driving the dirt bike at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Jeep and her two passengers inside were not injured, according to police. Police said speed was ruled out in determining factors and the driver of the Jeep is fully cooperating.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.