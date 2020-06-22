Police ID victim of deadly Smithfield crash

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Smithfield police continue to investigate a weekend crash that claimed a man’s life and sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

John McKenzie, 68, of Watertown, Mass., died as a result of the crash Sunday afternoon on Putnam Pike in the area of Palmer Street, police said Monday.

McKenzie’s passenger, Carol Riggenbach, 70, also of Watertown, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

According to police, their vehicle was hit head-on by five-ton decommissioned military truck that entered their lane of travel.

The truck, driven by a 65-year-old Pascoag man, rear-ended a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Woodstock, Conn., woman, police said, which caused the truck to enter the oncoming travel lane.

No additional injuries were reported.