Police ID suspect in North Providence shooting as victim recovers at hospital

Northwest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — North Providence police have an arrest warrant out for a man suspected of shooting and wounding another man near the Providence border.

Police allege Melvin Fermin Jimenez, 21, and two other adults shot Luis Veras, 29, twice in the area of Joseph Street around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Veras is currently in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital as he recovers from gunshot wounds to his left hand and left leg, according to police.

There is no threat to the public, police assured, adding that the victim and suspect know each other and the shooting is considered an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on Fermin Jimenez’s whereabouts should contact North Providence police at (401) 231-4533.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 6/18/21021: Marc Genest

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community