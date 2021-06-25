Police ID suspect in North Providence shooting as victim recovers at hospital

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — North Providence police have an arrest warrant out for a man suspected of shooting and wounding another man near the Providence border.

Police allege Melvin Fermin Jimenez, 21, and two other adults shot Luis Veras, 29, twice in the area of Joseph Street around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Veras is currently in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital as he recovers from gunshot wounds to his left hand and left leg, according to police.

There is no threat to the public, police assured, adding that the victim and suspect know each other and the shooting is considered an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on Fermin Jimenez’s whereabouts should contact North Providence police at (401) 231-4533.