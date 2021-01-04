Police ID Plymouth man killed in Burrillville crash

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Burrillville police continue to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a Plymouth man early Sunday morning.

Jose Zuniga, 29, was killed after a Jeep rolled over around 12:30 a.m. in the sandpit area off of Munyon Trail, according to Col. Stephen Lynch.

Lynch says Zuniga, who was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over, was the front-seat passenger and not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

He was flown to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, Mass., where he later died.

The 19-year-old driver and Zuniga’s 25-year-old girlfriend, who was in the back seat, were both wearing seat belts and not injured, police said.