NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate after a North Providence woman was found shot to death inside her home.

The victim, identified Friday as 61-year-old Claire Flynn, was found Wednesday afternoon on the floor of her Centredale Avenue residence, according to North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero.

Her death was ruled a homicide, caused by a single gunshot wound.

Ruggiero said they were alerted to the situation by Flynn’s brother, who had stopped to check on his sister after not hearing from her for weeks.

No suspects have been identified so far.

Ruggiero said police surveilled the home overnight and collected evidence, including doorbell camera video.