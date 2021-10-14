Police ID man caught on camera breaking into Smithfield bakery

SMITHFIELD, R.I (WPRI) — Police are still searching for the man who was seen on surveillance video briefly breaking into a Smithfield bakery last month.

The suspect, identified Thursday as David Dunham, 49, of Cumberland, is accused of breaking into DePetrillo’s Pizza & Bakery on Pleasant View Avenue during the early morning hours of Sept. 22.

Police haven’t said whether Dunham stole anything from inside the restaurant, but did clarify that he was only inside for a couple of minutes.

Anyone with information on Dunham’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Douglas Cerce by calling (401) 231-2500 ext. 135.