Police ID man caught on camera breaking into Smithfield bakery

Northwest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITHFIELD, R.I (WPRI) — Police are still searching for the man who was seen on surveillance video briefly breaking into a Smithfield bakery last month.

The suspect, identified Thursday as David Dunham, 49, of Cumberland, is accused of breaking into DePetrillo’s Pizza & Bakery on Pleasant View Avenue during the early morning hours of Sept. 22.

Police haven’t said whether Dunham stole anything from inside the restaurant, but did clarify that he was only inside for a couple of minutes.

Anyone with information on Dunham’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Douglas Cerce by calling (401) 231-2500 ext. 135.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/15/2021: Sen. Louis DiPalma, (D) District 12

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community