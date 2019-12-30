Police ID Johnston woman who died after Christmas Eve crash

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnston police on Monday released the identity of a woman who died from injuries suffered in a crash on Christmas Eve.

Police said a vehicle driven by Lisa Marshall collided with a second vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Plainfield Pike and Peck Hill Road.

Marshall, 57, was removed from her vehicle by first responders and rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where she died the following morning, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation but police previously said there were no signs of impairment nor distracted driving.