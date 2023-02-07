BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Burrillville police provided an update Tuesday on a body that was pulled from Little Round Top Pond over the weekend.

The woman was identified as 67-year-old Jane Finkelstein of Harrisville. Police say she is a practicing child psychologist with an office in Holliston, Mass.

Finkelstein’s body was found partially submerged in the pond late Sunday morning, about 20 feet from shore. Police said she was known to frequently hike in the area and they believe she fell through the ice at some point on Saturday.

There was no evidence of foul play, according to police.