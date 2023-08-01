BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Burrillville police continue to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old motorcycle rider.

The victim was identified Tuesday as Brenden Mendes of Cumberland.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Monday on Route 102. Police say Mendes hit a vehicle head-on that had just turned turned onto Route 102 from Lapham Farm Road.

Photo: Shiina LoSciuto/WPRI-TV

Mendes was thrown from the motorcycle and ended up about 300 feet from the crash site, according to police. Several drivers stopped to try to help him before first responders arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 72-year-old driver of the car and his passenger were both taken to Landmark Hospital with injuries, police said.

While the crash remains under investigation, police said speed appeared to be a factor.