Police: Guns, fentanyl found in Johnston man’s home

(L) Taylor Rego. (R) Guns ammunition and cash state police said they seized from Rego’s home. (Photos: RI State Police)

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Johnston man is facing multiple charges after police said they found guns and large amounts of marijuana and fentanyl inside his home.

Rhode Island State Police arrested Taylor Rego, 24, after raiding his Sanderson Road home Wednesday.

During the search, police said they found a Glock handgun and a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, along with ammunition for both weapons.

Police said they also seized 238 pills containing fentanyl, 19 pounds of marijuana, 39 marijuana plants, 22 marijuana seedlings and $2,000 cash.

Rego was ordered held without bail following his arraignment.