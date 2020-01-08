Police: Gold ring found near house break-in may belong to suspect

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police believe whoever broke into a North Providence home last month may have left something behind while committing the crime.

Police are looking for whoever broke into a home on Wellesley Avenue late last month.

Officers found a gold ring on Belvidere Boulevard, which police have reason to believe may have been left behind.

Security footage from the neighborhood also showed a white utility vehicle circling the area during the time of the incident.

Police are searching for those involved in the incident, as well as the ring’s rightful owner.

Anyone with information on the ring or the incident is asked to contact Detective Luis Rivera at (401) 231-4533 ext. 1135.