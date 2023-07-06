GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — The New Hampshire man who spent several days on the run after allegedly crashing a stolen car in Rhode Island and breaking into at least two nearby homes has been captured, 12 News has learned.

Tyler Whitford, 30, of Manchester, was arrested in Newbury, Massachusetts, on June 25 after he was spotted leaving a home he’d just broken into in nearby Rowley, according to police.

Whitford was initially wanted for crashing a stolen car near Routes 44 and 94 in Glocester on June 21. He took off running into the nearby woods after the crash, where police said he ditched the white T-shirt and red sneakers he was wearing.

Officers and K-9s searched the woods for hours but to no avail. Police believe Whitford trudged through the woods to Old Snake Hill Road, where he broke into two homes, changed his clothes and searched for supplies.

Police allege Whitford then rode off into the woods on a blue ATV that he’d stolen from one of those homes.

Police said Whitford sped off on that same ATV shortly after officers arrived at the Stackyard Road home he had just finished rifling through.

The officers briefly chased Whitford down the road toward Nelson Island, where police said he abandoned the ATV after it stalled in a large puddle.

Officers then fanned out across Nelson Island in search of Whitford, who was eventually found trying to board a boat along the riverfront, according to police.

Police said Whitford jumped into the water as officers approached and swam over to another boat. He started the boat and attempted to drive off before realizing it was still secured to the dock and the motor was lifted, according to police.

Whitford jumped into the water one last time in an attempt to evade capture, but was unsuccessful. He is facing a slew of charges out of Rowley and Newbury, including breaking and entering, larceny of over $1,200, resisting arrest, two counts of receiving a stolen vehicle and negligent operation of a boat.

The Glocester Police Department said Whitford will also eventually face “numerous” charges for the June 21 crash and break-ins.