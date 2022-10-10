GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are warning parents to keep a close eye on their children’s Halloween candy this year after officers discovered more than 200 edibles during a traffic stop in Glocester Sunday evening.

The THC edibles were all individually packaged in pouches labeled similarly to popular name-brand children’s snacks, including Rice Krispies, Cocoa Pebbles and Trix.

The discovery resulted in an arrest, though police did not identify the suspect.

“With Halloween coming up, we wanted to share this to the community,” the department said in a social media post. “These treats can easily be mistaken for the popular name brand snacks that you could purchase at the store. Always inspect your child’s candy before allowing them to eat it.”