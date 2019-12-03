Police: Ex-Superior Court employee illegally sealed cases involving family

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police have arrested and charged a Smithfield woman with several counts of fraud.

Police said while Lynn Gaulin, 56, was employed as a deputy civil court clerk at the Providence Superior Court she accessed and sealed nine civil court cases where she was either named as a party or one of her family members were named as a party in the litigation.

Police said Gaulin sealed the cases without a judge’s authority, which is in violation of Rhode Island Supreme Court Rules, Article X, Rule 8.

Gaulin, police said, was arraigned before a justice of the peace on three counts of access of a computer for fraudulent purposes. She’s due back in court March 9, 2020.

Police said anyone convicted of access to a computer for fraudulent purposes can be fined up to $5,000 and sentenced up to five years in prison.