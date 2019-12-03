Breaking News
Silver Alert issued for 1-year-old Ansonia child
Closings & Delays
There are currently 69 active closings. Click for more details.

Police: Ex-Superior Court employee illegally sealed cases involving family

Northwest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police have arrested and charged a Smithfield woman with several counts of fraud.

Police said while Lynn Gaulin, 56, was employed as a deputy civil court clerk at the Providence Superior Court she accessed and sealed nine civil court cases where she was either named as a party or one of her family members were named as a party in the litigation.

Police said Gaulin sealed the cases without a judge’s authority, which is in violation of Rhode Island Supreme Court Rules, Article X, Rule 8.

Gaulin, police said, was arraigned before a justice of the peace on three counts of access of a computer for fraudulent purposes. She’s due back in court March 9, 2020.

Police said anyone convicted of access to a computer for fraudulent purposes can be fined up to $5,000 and sentenced up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com