NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — North Providence police are investigating a crash that left a police cruiser and another SUV damaged.

The crash occurred just before 1 a.m. at the corner of Mineral Spring and Douglas avenues.

Heavy damage was seen on the cruiser’s passenger side and the SUV appeared to have crashed into an electrical box.

Rhode Island State Police were on scene investigating and at one point police had a drone flying over the scene.

No word on any injuries or what led up to the crash.

12 News has reached out to police for more information. This story will be updated as we learn more.