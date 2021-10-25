Police: Burrillville man killed while working on cement truck

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A Burrillville man died last week after he was severely injured by the cement truck he was working on, according to the Smithfield Police Department.

Police said the incident occurred last Thursday at Greenville Ready Mix on Cedar Swamp Road, where employee Matthew Maynard was severely injured by a cement truck hopper.

Maynard, 33, appeared to have been working on the truck when he got caught in the hopper.

Police said Maynard died from his injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is actively investigating the incident.

12 News reached out to the concrete supplier for comment but has yet to hear back.

