Police believe this truck was involved in Burrillville armed robbery

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Burrillville detectives have identified a potential getaway vehicle used in a recent armed robbery and they’re looking for the public’s help in finding it.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Rhode Island Credit Union on North Main Street in Pascoag was held up by a man wearing a mask, hat and gloves.

Police said he displayed a handgun and made off with an unspecified amount of money.

Detectives believe the white Dodge pickup truck with Massachusetts registration pictured above was involved with the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the suspect vehicle is asked to call Burrillville detectives at (401) 568-6255.

