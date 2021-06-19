Police arrest suspect in North Providence shooting

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — North Providence police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Gene Montiero, was taken into custody without incident on Friday.

Police say around 2 a.m. Thursday, they were called to an apartment on Winona Street, after a man, identified as 48-year-old James Coccia, was shot in the chest.

Coccia, and an unidentified woman with him at the time, said that two suspects had forced their way into the apartment and shot him.

Police said that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Montiero is charged with felony assault or battery, firing in a compact area and simple assault or battery.

At last check, Coccia was in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

