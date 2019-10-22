Live Now
Police arrest suspect in child molestation investigation

Northwest

Courtesy of the Scituate Police Department

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Foster man accused of molesting a child.

Last month, police said they were contacted the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) about an alleged child molestation investigation.

Following an extensive investigation, police identified the suspect as Brian Allsworth, 47.

Allsworth was arrested on Oct. 18 on five counts of first-degree child molestation and eight counts of second-degree child molestation.

He was ordered held without bail during his arraignment and is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 31 for a bail review hearing.

