SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Providence woman accused of attempting to rob a Smithfield bank earlier this week.

Carlen Rodriguez, 39, has been charged with assault with intent to commit a felony.

Police believe Rodriguez was the woman who walked into the BankRI on Putnam Pike Wednesday afternoon and demanded money from the tellers.

Rodriguez did not show a weapon and no one was injured. She left the bank before receiving any money.

Rodriguez was released on $5,000 surety bail pending her next court date, which is scheduled for Dec. 1.