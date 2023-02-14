SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Providence man after he was caught walking around with two long guns in Scituate.

Officers were called to Tunk Hill Road near the Kent Dam for reports of a suspicious man attempting to flag down drivers.

The man, identified by police as 21-year-old Donald Rodriguez, was seen wearing a camouflaged jacket and carrying a black rifle bag.

Rodriguez was taken into custody following a short scuffle, according to police.

Police said officers searched the rifle bag and found two long guns, four loaded high-capacity magazines containing 70 rounds of ammunition and a homemade silencer.

Officers also discovered “a homemade shank-style knife which Rodriguez had cobbled together” from a blade and scissor handle, according to police, as well as a “Scream” mask and gloves that resembled skeletal hands.

Rodriguez has been charged with four counts of possessing large capacity feeding devices, possessing a silencer, possessing a prohibited weapon and resisting arrest.

He’s currently being held at the ACI pending a competency hearing.