NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 14-year-old student has been charged after bringing a weapon to North Providence High School, according to police.

Police said a student notified a school resource officer Tuesday morning that another student may have a gun.

The assistant principal and school resource officer found the student, police said, and asked him if he had anything that he shouldn’t. The teen admitted there was a black BB gun in the front pocket of his backpack.

A Glock 19 6MM BB gun was removed from his backpack, according to police, and the teen was taken into custody on a charge of possession of weapons on school grounds.

Police said there was no mention of threats made by the student.

The teen has been suspended indefinitely and the case was turned over to Family Court.