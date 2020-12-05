Plows out treating and clearing roadways

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The snow started falling around 2 p.m in Woonsocket and is now falling fast.

At the city’s department of public works plow after plow could be seen getting sand and salt to keep the roads clear.

“We treated with salt and it’s been effective and I think it will suppress the totals,” Steve D’Agostino said.

Northwest Rhode Island is expected to see the brunt of this Nor’easter — something Woonsocket DPW Director Steve D’Agostino says they’re used to.

“It’s Burrillville, Woonsocket because we are on that Mass line. We can expect a little more,” he said.

Wet and heavy snow is falling fast in Woonsocket. Their DPW tells me they started treating the roads at 2 p.m. and have about 40 pieces of equipment on the roads right now @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/uKBj9fD2g2 — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) December 5, 2020

The city deployed around forty pieces of snow-removal equipment for the storm. D’Agostino said having heavy rain before the snowfall is a challenge.

“We didn’t pretreat because there was so much rain and it would have diluted the salt, you know we would have preferred a nice dry snow, a light snow. It’s easier to plow.”

D’Agostino added that the wind is also a concern. “We expect tree limbs and branches being pelted with sleet and rain.”

Crews in Woonsocket are expected to be clearing roads through early Sunday morning.