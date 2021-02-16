Planning board hears residents’ concerns as Johnston considers massive development

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A proposal for a massive retail distribution facility went before the Johnston Planning Board meeting Tuesday for approval of the applicant’s master plan.

The planning board heard testimony from the applicant, Bluewater Property Group, who is handling the proposal for a confidential client widely rumored to be Amazon.com.

The plan is seeking 200 acres of wooded land near I-295 on Route 6. The distribution facility will develop 70 acres and keep the remaining land untouched, according to the applicant’s testimony.

“It’s a really big site. It’s roughly the same size in acres as downtown Providence,” Don Chase from Bluewater Property Group said. “It’s set back about 1,000 feet from Hartford Avenue and 1,500 feet from both Reservoir Avenue and 295.”

The public had the chance to weigh in on the proposal. Some had concerns for traffic on that already busy road and potential impacts to nearby neighborhoods.

“Our concern is the noise level of the trucks running 24/7 hours a day we all know when these trucks back up,” Mike Zannini said.

The project is being called Project Schooner, and there was speculation during public comment that it will be an Amazon distribution facility, though the company and town officials will not confirm that.

Freddy Cardoza, owner of Town House Flowers, which is located near the proposed site, thinks the additional cars will slow traffic on that busy road.

“If it’s more traffic, people will be driving slower,” Cardoza said. “When there is no traffic, people fly.”

Other residents who live nearby said they have concerns that the six-story facility will operate 24 hours a day.

One local who supports the project is worried about the impact it will have on his property, which abuts the proposed site.

“How could you look me in the eye and tell me it’s harmonious to the surrounding area when you are 50 feet away from my house, driving thousands of cars on a daily basis?” said Mohamad Sasa.

At the end of the three-hour-long meeting, the planning board voted to approve the applicant’s master plan.

Impact studies by the R.I. Department of Transportation, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management and other site approvals need to be done before the proposal is given the green light to begin construction.

If and when it’s approved, the applicant wants the facility to open in 2023.