Persistent parking lot flooding plagues Johnston daycare

JOHNSTON (WPRI) ─ A Johnston daycare dealing with persistent flooding in their parking lot is asking for the town’s help.

Little Angels Daycare owner Carol Breault tells 12 News whenever there is a significant amount of rainfall, their parking lot fills with water, and Friday’s storm was no different.

“What happens is, the cars can’t drive by, and if they do, the water is pushed up to the building and then water gets into the building,” Breault explained.

The flooding has forced the daycare to change the way they conduct business when it rains, according to Breault. For example, she said they’ve had to change drop-off and pick-up locations for parents.

She also claims she’s spent thousands of dollars replacing the building’s doors and flooring.

“It costs us a lot of money to replace our tiles and have the carpet cleaning company come in,” she said, adding that they need to have their carpets cleaned whenever it rains because of the water and mud that’s inevitably tracked in.

Breault said it’s been happening for the past 16 years and she’s had enough. She’s sent several emails to multiple state agencies over the years, but said her efforts have been unsuccessful.

“We have been told [by the town] that they did come out and look at our drain, and they said that it was just a slow drain and that nothing was wrong,” she said.

12 News reached out to Mayor Joseph Polisena about the issue. While he understands Breault’s frustrations, he claims all of the drains in and around that parking lot are fully functional.

“They’re probably more maintained than any of the other drain lines, I can tell you that, because it’s a sensitive area,” he said.

Breault wants the town to fix the drainage system near her business, but Polisena said that would cost millions of dollars.

As for Friday’s flooding, the mayor suggested Breault wait for the water to recede, because the town can’t move the water immediately.

“We can’t put water in other people’s property. There’s all sorts of rules and regulations you have to go by,” he said.