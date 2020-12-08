Pedestrian struck on Rt. 146 in North Smithfield overnight

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in North Smithfield.

Officers responded to the scene around 12:15 a.m. on Route 146 near the Travelers Motor Lodge on Eddie Dowling Highway.

There is no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries or on the driver involved.

Around the same time, firefighters were called to a small fire at the Motor Lodge, but it is unclear if the two incidents are connected.

