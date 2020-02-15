Pascoag firefighter honored with memorial bench on 2nd anniversary of his death

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two years ago Friday, the Pascoag Fire Department lost one of its longtime volunteer firefighters.

To honor Lt. Richard Jenks’ memory, colleagues, family and friends gathered for a ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park.

At the ceremony, a memorial bench was blessed in his honor. The bench will be installed in the park, located next to the fire department, come spring.

Jenks, 72, was a volunteer firefighter for the department for 33 years when he collapsed while responding to a call in 2018. He was pronounced dead the next day.

“This bench will help us to remember Richard always and may it also inspire us to continue the wonderful service that he gave,” Chaplain of the Northern R.I. Firefighters League Richard Lapierre said prior to blessing the bench.

Jenks’ daughter, Wendy, said her family is thankful for the community support they’ve received since her father’s death.

“You picked us up and carried us through the first year,” Wendy said. “If it ever seemed like we didn’t notice, we did.”

“He is without a doubt watching over all of us and will still be here if you ever need him,” she added.

Last October, Jenks was added to the National Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland.