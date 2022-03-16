SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A Smithfield company has been cited and fined after a federal investigation found a worker’s death on the job last year could’ve been prevented.

Matthew Maynard, 33, of Burrillville, suffered fatal head injuries after the drum of the cement truck he was working on began turning and he became trapped.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) determined that Greenville Ready Mix Concrete Products Inc. “did not establish a lockout/tagout program to prevent the cement truck drum from operating” while the truck was being worked on, and failed to train its employees on those procedures.

“This tragedy highlights the dangers of not ensuring lockout/tagout procedures are implemented before workers begin servicing machinery,” OSHA Area Director Robert Sestito said in a news release Wednesday.

The investigation also found the company committed other health and safety violations, such as not ensuring its workers used fall protection and exposing them to silica dust, according to OSHA.

Greenville Ready Mix Concrete Products Inc. was issued six citations and more than $43,000 in penalties.

“Complying with OSHA standards is not optional,” Sestito added. “Employers have an obligation to abate all hazards to protect the safety and health of their workers.”

OSHA said the company has 15 business days to comply with the citations and fines, request an informal conference with the area director, or contest the findings before the review commission.