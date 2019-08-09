Operation Heat: State police nab 21 in drug, weapons bust

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police on Friday released the details of Operation Heat – their latest investigation which they said resulted in 21 arrests.

According to police, Janssye Toucet, age 32, of 1775 Bicentennial Way, North Providence, was involved in the transportation, possession, and use of numerous illegal firearms and organized, orchestrated, and conspired to execute the shooting of rivals, including two recent shootings in the City of Providence, as well as directing the distribution of illegal narcotics.

Police said the first shooting happened at Club Seven May 20, during which two people were hurt. The second, they said, happened June 16 on Public Street in the area of another nightclub.

State police said investigators executed 45 search warrants on vehicles, residences, and electronic devices. As a result, they seized four firearms, 13 vehicles, $48,315 in U.S. currency and illegal controlled substances to include cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

Investigators said because Toucet insulated himself very well, they applied and received approval for a Title III investigation – meaning they used court-authorized wiretapping to gather evidence in the case.

The following is a list from State Police of the people arrested and the charges they face as of August, 9. Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Janssye Toucet, age 32, of 1775 Bicentennial Way, North Providence

Two counts of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of discharge of firearm resulting in Injury

Two counts of possession of a pistol without a license

Possession of a firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence

Two counts of using a Firearm While committing a Crime of ViolencePossession of a stolen motor vehicle

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver-Fentanyl

Three Counts of possession of a controlled substance 1 ounce to 1 kilo-Fentanyl

Controlled substance conspiracy

Jonathan Garrido, age 26, of 584 Plainfield Street, Providence

Conspiracy to sell firearm

Possession of a firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence

Tatiana Flores, age 25 of 38 Marion Avenue, Providence

Two counts of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of discharge of firearm resulting in injury

Using a firearm while committing a crime of violence

Two counts of possession of a pistol without a license

Anthony Florian, age 26 of 139 Pierce Avenue, Warwick

Possession of a pistol without a licenseConspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Using a firearm while committing a crime of violence

Firing in compact area

Eluding police

Possession of a firearm after committing a crime of violence

Arnold Angeles, age 25 of 13 Ida Street, Providence

Possession of a pistol without a license

Conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon

Using a firearm while committing a crime of violence

Firing in compact areaPossession of firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence

Obstruction of an officer in execution of duty

Keven Restrepo, age 28, of 578 Laurel Hill Avenue, Cranston

Possession of a pistol without a license

Conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Using a firearm while committing a crime of violence

Firing in compact area

Possession of a firearm after committing a crime of violence

Nathan Geter, age 28 of 167 Blackstone Street, Woonsocket

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance- Cocaine

Possession of firearms while possessing controlled substance with intent to deliver- Cocaine

Conspiracy to sell firearm

Possession of controlled substance in a School Zone

Resisting Arrest

Obstruction of an officer in execution of duty

Romulo Dejesus, age 49 of 90 Orchard Street, Cranston

Five counts of controlled substance conspiracy

Five counts of soliciting another to commit a crime

Delivery of a controlled substance – Fentanyl

Possession of controlled substance 1oz-1kilo- Fentanyl

Michael Desousa, age 43 of 107 George Street, Johnston

Delivery of a controlled substance – Fentanyl

Three counts of controlled substance conspiracy

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance – Fentanyl

Three counts of soliciting another to commit a crime

Raul Luciano, age 28 of 7 Belvedere Street, Johnston

Four counts of controlled substance conspiracy

Four counts of soliciting another to commit a crime

Francisco Torres, age 27 of 584 Plainfield Street, Providence

Controlled substance conspiracy

Soliciting another to commit a crime

Christ Perez, age 29 of 15 Grosvenor Avenue, Providence

Two counts of controlled substance conspiracy

Soliciting another to commit a crime

Delivery of a controlled substance – Oxycodone

Joshua Figueroa, age 25 of 658 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence

Controlled substance conspiracy

Soliciting another to commit a crime

Luis Miranda, age 31 of 220 Pocasset Avenue, Providence

Two counts of controlled substance conspiracy

Two counts of soliciting another to commit a crime

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – Cocaine

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – Fentanyl

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – Oxycodone

Luis Munoz Mercado, age 24 of 242 Smithfield Road, North Providence

Three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – Fentanyl

Three counts of possession with intent to deliver 1oz-1kilo- Fentanyl

Delivery of a controlled substance – Fentanyl

Controlled substance conspiracy

Migueleyny Pujols, age 27 of 28 Radcliffe Avenue, Providence

Two counts of controlled substance conspiracy

Anthony Reid, age 32 of 381 Sayles Street, Providence

Possession of a firearm after committing a crime of violence

License or permit required for carrying a pistol

Conspiracy

Moises Elivo Trinidad, age 24 of 32 Henrietta Street, Providence

Possession of a firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence

License or permit required for carrying a pistol

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Three counts of simple assault or battery

Resisting arrest

Obstructing officer in execution of duty

Possession with Intent to deliver a controlled substance-Fentanyl

Possession of a controlled substance 1oz-1kg- Fentanyl

Distribute of a controlled substance in a school zone

Carrying a dangerous weapon/substance while committing a crime of violence

Conspiracy

Brandor Mendoza, age 20 of 177 Cleveland Street, Providence

Two counts of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon

Three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of discharge of firearm resulting in injury

Possession of a pistol without a license

Using a firearm while committing a crime of violence

Possession of a firearm after committing a crime of violence

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Maximiliano Recio, age 26 of 491 Plainfield Street, Providence

Conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of discharge of a firearm resulting in injury

Possession of a pistol without a license

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Jayson Rosario, age 18 of 11 Trask Street. Providence