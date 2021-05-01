Police: One person dead in stabbing at Cumberland Farms, suspect in custody

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person has died following a stabbing inside the Cumberland Farms on Smith Street in North Providence.

Police said they responded to a report of a fight at the business around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

“As our officers were responding, witnesses contacted our dispatcher and alerted them that the suspect had fled the scene,” Chief Arthur Martins said.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

Police said it does not appear the victim and suspect knew each other.

No names have been released at this time.