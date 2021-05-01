Police: One person dead in stabbing at Cumberland Farms, suspect in custody

Northwest

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person has died following a stabbing inside the Cumberland Farms on Smith Street in North Providence.

Police said they responded to a report of a fight at the business around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

“As our officers were responding, witnesses contacted our dispatcher and alerted them that the suspect had fled the scene,” Chief Arthur Martins said.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

Police said it does not appear the victim and suspect knew each other.

No names have been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/30/21: PC Professor Joe Cammarano

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community