NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at a North Providence home early Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to 49 Brookside Ave. just after 6:30 a.m. saw smoke upon arrival and were able to quickly knock the fire down.

Battalion Chief David Destafano says two people were home at the time. One woman suffered a minor injury and was taken to Fatima Hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.