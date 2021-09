SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a crash in Scituate sent one person to the hospital Thursday night.

A car slammed into a tree and rolled over on Route 6 near Elmdale Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

First responders were on the scene helping the driver get out.

No word on the driver’s condition at this time.

12 News has reached out for more information.