Officials: St. Joseph School of Nursing in North Providence closing

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The St. Joseph School of Nursing, which has been in operation for more than 117 years, will be closing its doors “in the best interest of our students” officials announced.

Officials pointed to additional changes in enrollment and tuition as the reason for deciding to close the school located on the campus of Our Lady of Fatima Hospital.

Officials said the school, students and alumni are “feeling sad” about the closing.

Otis Brown, Vice President of External Affairs at Charter Care Health Partners issued the following statement in a Facebook post:

It’s with heavy heart we learned today that school of nursing will be shuttering its doors immediately. Current students will be accepted into the NEIT program.

The school has provided countless graduates who provided care to residents of Rhode Island over its 100 plus years, as well as the world.

We wish to thank the present and past faculty and the alumni association for their help and guidance.

Our hope is to preserve the memories of our school and the honored reputation of being a St Joe’s Grad.”

Officials said current students will be accepted into the New England Institute of Technology program this fall.

NEIT said it’s waiving all application fees and tuition deposits and has a dedicated staff of financial aid and admissions professionals prepared to meet individually with St. Joseph’s students.

New England Tech is pleased to have the opportunity to support St. Joseph’s School of Nursing students in meeting their academic needs. NEIT will do its utmost to ensure a smooth transition for these students. The NEIT community will always remember St. Joseph’s as a school of excellence and is excited to assist the students in achieving their career goals.” Darlene Noret, NEIT Director of Nursing

St. Joseph’s students are encouraged to contact Jeffrey Norman, NEIT’s Admissions Officer, for detailed information regarding their transition at 401-780-4170 or by email at jnorman@neit.edu.

A New England Tech/St. Joseph’s Transition Event will be held on Tuesday, July 23, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at NEIT’s East Greenwich campus, located at One New England Tech Blvd. Students may register for the event at www.neit.edu/nursingri.