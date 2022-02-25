BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Burrillville man was arrested after officers raided his home and found more than 200 firearms inside, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Officers responded to 37-year-old Ronald Andruchuk’s home early Thursday morning for reports of shots fired. This was the ninth time in recent months that officers were called to Andruchuk’s residence, according to Cunha.

The officers arrived to the sound of gunfire erupting from the home, though they eventually found Andruchuk inside and took him into custody.

At the time of his arrest, Cunha said Andruchuk was wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying four firearms, as well as methamphetamine.

When officers searched Andruchuk’s home, which Cunha said he shares with his wife and three children, they found 211 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The investigation into Andruchuk began in fall 2021, when detectives with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) discovered he’d purchased 169 firearms from federally-licensed dealers over the course of four months.

Andruchuk, who Cunha said was arrested in Cranston on drug charges in 2018 and had previously admitted to having a substance abuse problem, made false statements on ATF applications in order to buy the weapons.

Cunha said Andruchuk has been charged by way of federal criminal complaint with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, making false statements in an application to purchase firearms and causing false records to be kept by a federally-licensed firearms dealer.