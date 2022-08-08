SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Johnston man over the weekend after an officer was possibly exposed to fentanyl in Smithfield.

The officer was called to the Season’s Corner Market on Douglas Pike Saturday morning for reports of a road rage incident, according to police.

Police said the officer spoke with both drivers involved, including 39-year-old Anthony Romano.

The other driver, according to police, told the officer Romano had threated to shoot him after following him from Providence to Smithfield.

While searching Romano for weapons, police said the officer found a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance in his waistband.

Officers who responded to backup also discovered a brown bag containing 390 suspected Oxycodone pills, according to police.

Shortly after finding the plastic bag, police said the officer started not feeling well. Police said he was given one dose of Narcan by another officer and transported to Fatima Hospital for possible fentanyl exposure.

The officer was released from the hospital a few hours later. Romano has since been charged with possession of more than 10 grams of cocaine and possession of over 10 grams of Oxycodone.

Both substances are being tested for fentanyl, according to police.

Romano was arraigned and released on $10,000 personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7.