‘Nothing to do with race’: Town, residents at odds over wording in Burrillville resolution

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ As the nation continues to grapple with a spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans, residents in Burrillville are urging the town to reword a resolution that makes reference to the origin of the coronavirus.

Last June, the Burrillville Town Council passed a resolution which declared the town a First Amendment Sanctuary and raised concerns regarding former Gov. Gina Raimondo’s executive orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In that resolution, the phrase “Wuhan origin virus” appears five times, according to a letter sent to the council.

The letter urges the Burrillville Town Council to reword the resolution and remove the phrase.

“Let us be the town whose history reflects that we are kind and that we care about the health and well being of all,” the letter reads. “Terms that are hurtful and dangerous to our fellow human beings have no place in Burrillville.”

In a statement, Burrillville Town Council President Donald Fox said the resolution has “nothing to do with race.”

“The primary point of the resolution had to do with constitutional freedoms afforded all Americans under the First Amendment of the US Constitution, a document that I swore to uphold,” Fox said. “It is sad to see some want to go down the left’s path of race politics with it.”

But Burrillville resident Nancy Binns believes keeping the phrase in the resolution provides everyone with an excuse to use these hurtful terms.

“Everybody feels allowed if not entitled to make discriminatory comments,” she said. “These people are American’s, first and foremost, and they are not the cause of any virus.”

Darin Collins, a pastor at Berean Baptist Church, said words matter, and it’s important to make everyone feel accepted and included.

“It’s easier to stay silent, it’s easier to not say anything,” Collins said. “It can be intimidating to try to speak about something especially if you don’t have a lot of experience.”

“Even though there might not be a large population of Asian Americans in Harrisville, we’re worried about our neighbors across the nation and the fear that they feel right now,” he continued.

Fox said he’s responded to every inquiry regarding the resolution’s wording and encouraged those who wish to discuss it further to call him. So far, he said, only one person has done that.