NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A lightning strike sparked a house fire in North Smithfield Thursday night, according to fire crews.

The fire broke out around 6:15 p.m. on Buckley Drive.

Fire Chief David Chartier told 12 News there was damage to the outside of the home as well as electrical damage.

“It blew off some of the exterior shingles on the outside of the house. On the inside, we have some plugs and some switches that have significant charring around them, and one wall has some cracking,” he said.

The family was able to get out of the home safely but said the strike “sounded like someone had just come through the house.”

Chartier reminds residents to head inside and seek shelter when severe storms move through the area.