SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — The North Scituate Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its members.

The department announced Wednesday that Stephen P. Fay has died.

Fay previously served as a captain of the Warwick Fire Department and chief of the Bridgerton Fire Department in Maine, according to Capt. David LaVallee.

A wake for Fay will be held on Monday, April 3, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Russell J. Boyle Funeral Home in Warwick. There will be a walkthrough for fire department personnel at 4 p.m.

The funeral will then be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, starting with a procession from the funeral home to St. Kevin’s Church.