North Providence town employee fired after racist social media post, mayor says

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A custodian for the North Providence Police Department was fired after posting what Mayor Charlie Lombardi called a “vile, vicious, revolting and reprehensible” message on social media.

Lombardi tells 12 News he personally fired Darren Barnes Friday morning after it was confirmed that a social media post full of racial hate speech was traced back to his personal Facebook page by the town’s IT department.

“It is unfathomable that any decent, civilized human being could conceive such thoughts, and worse, reduce them to written form and electronically publish them,” Lombardi wrote in his termination letter to Barnes. “Words cannot aptly describe the depth of my disgust with your behavior.”

Lombardi went on to say Barnes is “a disgrace to the town and all of its other honorable and dedicated employees.”

12 News reached out to Barnes for comment but has yet to hear back.