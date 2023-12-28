NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Providence High School athlete is lucky to be alive after being seriously injured in a car crash on Christmas Eve.

Police said the 16-year-old was driving on Route 9 in Essex, Conn., when he drifted off the road and collided with a tree.

Gary Cleveland tells 12 News he’s doing a lot better after undergoing multiple surgeries.

“I’m very lucky that I survived,” Cleveland said, speaking virtually with 12 News from his hospital bed. “There was like, a 10% chance that I’d be here.”

The North Providence High School junior plays for the basketball and football teams. He’s in physical therapy and wants to get back to doing what he loves.

“It’s a minor set back for a major comeback,” he said.

North Providence athletics staff have already visited Cleveland in the hospital.

“Our entire community was shaken by it,” North Providence football coach Michael Tuorto said. “It’s about the human aspect, making sure that the kid is OK, you know? Thank God he’s alive.”

Cleveland’s teammates and coaches were at the Fenway Bowl on Thursday being honored alongside other New England high school football champions.

Tuorto said Cleveland made an impact on the field.

“Gary had a great interception in our Super Bowl game that [helped us gain] momentum,” Tuorto said. “He put us on the comeback path.”

Cleveland’s teammates tell 12 News it’s more than just a game — it’s a brotherhood.

“We’re just happy he’s here with us,” Emmanuel Lijofi said.

“To see something like this happen to somebody that means so much to you, it’s tough,” Michael Allard added.

Cleveland said he’s grateful for the outpouring of support he’s received from the community and is feeling hopeful about his return to the sports he loves.

“I will be back on the football field in August though, for sure,” he said.

A GoFundMe page has been organized to help pay for Cleveland’s medical expenses. So far, it’s raised more than $8,000.