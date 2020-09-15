North Providence teacher facing sexual assault charges

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Providence middle school teacher who was arrested Monday has been formally charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

Matthew Moniz, 52, of Barrington, was arraigned Tuesday in Providence Superior Court on two counts of first-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, and one count of third-degree sexual assault.

The alleged incidents occurred in East Providence sometime between February 1, 2019, and June 30, 2019. The juvenile victim was not a student at Ricci Middle School, where Moniz works, the AG’s office said.

The East Providence Police Department conducted the investigation and is handling the case.

Moniz is being held without bail while he awaits his next court appearance.