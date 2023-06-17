CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police arrested a suspect in connection to a bank robbery Friday.

Gino Rotondo, 58, allegedly took cash from the Citizens Bank branch on Park Avenue just before noon. Rotondo passed the bank teller a note demanding cash and later sped off on a bicycle, according to police.

Col. Michael Winquist told 12 News Rotondo was released from the ACI in April after posting bail for charges stemming from a 16-hour standoff with North Providence police last year.

Police responded to a North Providence home on Stephanie Drive in July 2022 after reports of a gunshot. The Cranston man barricaded himself inside with his wife. The pair later surrendered peacefully.

Police recognized Rotondo in surveillance images from Friday’s bank robbery. He was later found hiding in a self-storage unit on Phenix Avenue in Cranston. Rotondo had cash on his person and clothing matching the surveillance photographs.

He’s now charged with second-degree robbery. According to Cranston police, he’s also wanted in Coventry for shoplifting and violating a no-contact order.

Rotondo has been arrested more than 30 times since 1988 on a slew of charges.