North Providence restaurant temporarily closed for alleged COVID-19 health violations

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health ordered a North Providence diner to shut down and address several alleged violations of the state’s COVID-19 mandates.

According to the compliance order issued to Avenue Grill, a state inspection conducted on June 29 in response to a complaint found the Mineral Spring Avenue establishment was “not following any COVID-19 regulations.”

“Staff were not wearing masks,” the order states. “No sanitizing of counters/high touch surfaces was observed. Self seating was observed. Staff heard saying they were purposefully not following COVID-19 regulations.”

The order says the inspector also observed that tables were not spaced far enough apart or separated by barriers, there was a lack of required signage, and the diner had not performed a thorough cleaning prior to reopening.

The owner reportedly told the inspector he believed COVID-19 is a hoax and that “the

people that have died were going to die anyway,” according to the order.

On July 7, the inspector returned to the restaurant and determined it was still not in compliance, with the only change made since the first inspection being signs posted at the entrance. As a result, the Health Department ordered the restaurant to close down until it can demonstrate the appropriate changes have been made.

Earlier this month, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced the state would be cracking down on restaurants and bars not complying with the state’s rules and regulations put in place to prevent the spread of the virus. She said if an establishment is found to be blatantly disregarding the rules, they would be issued a compliance order or a fine, and multiple violations could result in the establishment being temporarily shut down.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the owner of Avenue Grill for comment but has not yet heard back.