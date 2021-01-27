North Providence restaurant reopens after refusing to follow the state’s COVID restrictions

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After defying the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, a North Providence restaurant is allowed to reopen.

The latest immediate compliance order issued by the state has been lifted as of last week, according to the Department of Business Regulation.

Tuesday night, a special town council meeting was held after North Providence officers say they were not able to get inside the business. The council explained police were asked to respond to Centredale Revival earlier this month by a female state health inspector after she said she was harassed by a patron inside.

Owner Shane Piche explained it as a miscommunication, and officers are always welcome inside his business. But Piche argued whether it was necessary to send local police officers to restaurants on behalf of state inspectors.

“There has never been a call to our restaurant for any issue aside from the state of Rhode Island weaponizing our local police department,” Piche said.

The R.I. Department of Health issued two immediate compliance orders after inspectors discovered the restaurant was open past the state’s curfew and a lack of mask wearing masks and social distancing.

“Let’s just try and work together,” North Providence Town Council President Dino Autiello said. “Let’s not hear this again about police officers not being let in.”

The North Providence Town Council acknowledged the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on local businesses. Tuesday night, they unanimously passed a resolution urging the state to ease restrictions and allow businesses to operate during their normal hours.

The resolution was passed to create legislation by the town’s state lawmakers to ask the state to loosen restrictions.

12 News reached out to Centredale Revival to speak directly with Piche but did not hear back.