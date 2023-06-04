NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A family-owned restaurant in North Providence is closing its doors after more than four years in business.

Howie’s posted on social media saying there have been “too many obstacles to overcome” and that the closure is “effective immediately.”

The Smith Street restaurant thanked customers for their support over the years.

“We are truly thankful to you for being our friends, our family. It was a difficult and long decision, but one we feel is best for all of us here.”

The restaurant says to check their website, Facebook, and Instagram for additional information, including gift card redemptions.